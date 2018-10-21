Prisoner dies in Magilligan Prison

A man has died in custody in Magilligan Prison, it has emerged.

The Northern Ireland Prison Service has announced the death in custody of 57-year-old prisoner at Magilligan Prison.

The prisoner died today and his next of kin have been informed.

As with standard procedure, the PSNI, Coroner and Prisoner Ombudsman have been informed.

Ronnie Armour, Director General of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, said: “On behalf of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, I would like to extend my sympathy to the family of the prisoner.’’