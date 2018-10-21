Prisoner who died in custody has been named

A man has died in custody, Northern Ireland Prison Service have revealed.

The Northern Ireland Prison Service has announced the death in custody of 57-year-old prisoner at Magilligan Prison.

The prisoner died today and his next of kin have been informed.

BBC have named the prisoner as Fred McClenaghan who was handed a 13-year sentence last year for the murder of Marion Millican.

Meanwhile sources in the Coleraine are said news of his death was circulating around the area.

As with standard procedure, the PSNI, Coroner and Prisoner Ombudsman have been informed.

Ronnie Armour, Director General of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, said: “On behalf of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, I would like to extend my sympathy to the family of the prisoner.”

Sinn Féin Justice spokesperson Raymond McCartney MLA expressed condolences following the death.

“I’m concerned to hear that a prisoner has died in Magilligan prison,” he said.

“I extend my condolences to the family and friends of this prisoner and my thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“It is important that the relevant authorities carry out a full and thorough investigation into this death.”