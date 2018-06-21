Prisoners asked for book of condolence to be opened in memory of murdered warder

Inmates at Maghaberry Prison asked for a book of condolence to be opened following the murder of prison officer David Black, his son has revealed.

Mr Black, 52, was on his way to work at the high-security prison when he was gunned down in a drive-by shooting in Co Armagh in 2012.

The family of murdered prison officer David Black attending court in Belfast on Thursday. Pic by Pacemaker

After the collapse of the trial of Damien McLaughlin, 41, from Kilmascally Road, Dungannon, Co Tyrone, in connection with the killing, Mr Black’s son Kyle said he was devastated.

“My dad was a very loving and caring and compassionate man.

“He was a great father and role model for me and my sister Kyra and he was a very loving husband to my mummy.”

Mr Black was in court with his family as Mr McLaughlin was found not guilty.

He recalled his father’s ethos during his childhood.

“He brought us up to have morals and respect for individuals and to treat everybody equally and fairly.

“The prisoners inside Maghaberry asked for a book of condolence to be opened so that they could express their horror and sadness at what had happened to us as a family, and we received so many letters from prisoners as well.

“So not only can I say what dad was like as a man and in our capacity as a family, that has been reinforced even by the prisoners that he worked with every day.”

He said the chances of the family getting justice were getting slimmer by the day.

“As a family we hope that someone will be held accountable and people held accountable, because we know there is a large number of people that have been involved in this.

“I think that would be deeply right and you hope and pray that does happen.”

He appealed for people with information to come forward.

“I plead to anybody, even at this late stage, who has information in connection with dad’s murder, no matter how small, you don’t know how significant that could be and to please come forward.

“To not only help us as a family to get justice but to get justice for dad because of how he was taken from us - I think that would only be right.”