Private clinics plan to review patients linked to neurologist Dr Michael Watt

The Department of Health has said that two private clinics where neurologist Dr Michael Watt worked has given assurances that his private patients will be reviewed within 12 weeks.

Department of Health Permanent Secretary Richard Pengelly held discussions with Hillsborough Private Clinic and Ulster Independent Clinic.

The discussions focussed on actions required following the patient recall announcement in relation to Dr Watt’s Belfast Health Trust patients.

He said: “I was very pleased to receive assurances from both organisations that they are focussed on rapidly identifying the active patient list in respect of Dr Watt’s practice with them.

“Both Hillsborough Private Clinic and the Ulster Independent Clinic gave us an assurance that they will endeavour to ensure that all their patients are reviewed within the same 12 week target timescale established by Belfast Trust for its patients.

“For our part, I assured both organisations that in the event they have any difficulty achieving this target, we will work with them to offer whatever assistance we can.”

A spokesperson for Hillsborough Private Clinic said: “I can confirm that Hillsborough Private Clinic have identified patients on Dr Watt’s active review list and are liasing with Belfast Trust and the Department of Health to ensure these patients are reviewed within a 12 week time frame.”