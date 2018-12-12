Pro-life group: We will ‘target’ Barry McElduff in council elections

An alliance of pro-life groups has vowed to target former Sinn Fein MP Barry McElduff if he stands in next year’s local government elections.

Mr McElduff stood down as MP in January, after controversially tweeting a video of himself with Kingsmills bread on his head on the 42nd anniversary of the Kingsmills massacre. The IRA cut down ten Protestant civilians at Kingsmills in south Armagh as they returned home from work in 1976.

Last week Mr McElduff announced he would stand in next year’s local government elections.

However the Tyrone Pro-Life Network has now announced that it intends to focus “particular attention” on Mr McElduff in the election. In June it protested outside the office of the party’s NI leader, Michelle O’Neill.

In June Sinn Féin members voted to legalise abortion within “a limited gestational period” although over 20 SF branches called for a free vote policy.

Tyrone Pro-Life Network spokeswoman Catherine Sewell said: “Numerous elected representatives and party activists resigned from SF as a consequence of this radical abortion policy. Mr McElduff also had a chance to distance himself from this evil. Instead, at the first opportunity, he went back to an organisation that promotes the murder of unborn children as one of its central policies.

Former Sinn Fein MP Barry McElduff published this selfie of himself with a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head on the anniversary of the Kingsmills Massacre, later standing down in the wake of the controversary

“We don’t see Barry McElduff as an unfunny clown who prances around with foodstuffs on his head. We see him as a ruthless pro-abortionist who puts his career ahead of the lives of unborn children.”

She added: “We will be giving all pro-abortion parties and candidates a hard time in the May elections and Barry McElduff can expect to see us on a very regular basis.”

Sinn Fein was invited to respond to the statement.

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein has rejected suggestions that Mr McElduff set an awkward party precedent for the party leadership by announcing himself as an election candidate without leadership approval.

Asked if Mr McElduff had overridden party processes in doing so, Sinn Fein insisted he had not. “All Sinn Féin members are free to seek selection for election,” it said. “Those successfully selected in an area convention then go forward for ratification by the Ard Comhairle. That is precisely what has happened in Omagh so any suggestion that party processes have been over-ridden is clearly wrong.”