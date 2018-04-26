Probe into alleged conflict of interest by Edwin Poots’ son

The son of DUP MLA Edwin Poots is under investigation following claims of an alleged conflict of interest.

A local government standards watchdog is examining whether Councillor Luke Poots – chairman of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council – has broken any rules after voting in favour of some planning applications after he was lobbied by his father to support the projects.

He has denied any wrongdoing and his father has supported him.

It is understood Councillor Poots has voted in favour of the developers or individuals that his father has been representing.

According to the BBC, Luke Poots used his casting vote as chairman last December to ensure a controversial housing development on the Dromore Road in Hillsborough was passed, even though planners had recommended that the application be turned down.

At the meeting, Edwin Poots urged the committee to overturn the planners’ guidance, which they did.

In a statement to the BBC, Luke Poots said he would no longer take part in decisions of the committee when his father makes a representation.

He added: “I have done everything by the book. I am 100% in the clear. Every time I have been in the chair when my dad speaks, I have declared an interest.”

Speaking in defence of his son, Edwin Poots told the BBC: “No conflict of interest has been exercised in any way, shape or form by wither myself, my son or any other DUP members or anybody else on the council.”

The issue was raised with the council watchdog, the Local Government Ethical Standards Directorate, by Green Party MLA Steven Agnew.

He said: “It is important that our planning system is above board and is seen to be above board. That is why I have asked the Ombudsman to investigate this to acertain whether what has taken place is above board.”

The body will examine if there has been a breach of the councillors’ code of conduct.