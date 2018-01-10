Probe into attempted robbery of north Belfast newsagent

Police are appealing for information after two youths armed with metal bars entered a newsagent demanding cash on Monday in north Belfast.

The incident happened at a shop on the Ballygomartin Road at 6.45pm.

Detective Constable Ritchie said: “Police received a report that two youths, armed with metal bars, entered the shop at around 6.45pm on Monday evening, and demanded money from staff members.

"When their demands were refused, the youths then smashed the till before leaving the shop empty handed.

"We believe at this time that they made their way to a grey/silver BMW car which was parked nearby at Glencairn Street and then drove off in the direction of Belfast city centre."

He said the youths were described as being in their late teens, around 5 ft 5 ins tall and both wearing dark coloured hooded tops, dark bottoms, black gloves and scarves covering their faces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 1099 08/01/18. Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.