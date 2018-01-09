Probe into Belfast City Hall film of Britain First deputy leader

The deputy leader of a far-right group posing for pictures in the lord mayor’s seat in Belfast City Hall will be investigated, the city council has said.

In a video posted online on Tuesday, Jayda Fransen of Britain First is seen in the debating chamber dressed in the robes of a city councillor.

A still image from the video of Jayda Fransen at Belfast City Hall

The video appeared after Ms Fransen, 31, was informed she will stand trial over an alleged “hate speech” in Belfast in August and December last year. In the city hall video, Ms Fransen announces to her supporters that she intends to defend herself against the charges arising from a speech “in which I mentioned the ‘I’ word Islam”.

Ms Fransen was visiting the city hall along with Independent unionist councillor Jolene Bunting.

A council spokeswoman said permission to film was not sought and the incident will be investigated.