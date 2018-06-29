Proms in the Park to be staged at Titanic Slipways

BBC Northern Ireland’s biggest classical music party of the year, Proms in the Park, will return to the Titanic Slipways in Belfast on Saturday September 8.

Approximately 11,000 people are expected to attend the event, which is one of BBC Northern Ireland’s most ambitious and popular outside broadcasts.

Now in its 17th year, this year’s Proms will bring together internationally acclaimed performers from home and around the world performing alongside the Ulster Orchestra under the baton of David Brophy, in a programme which combines classical and contemporary music with a few surprises.

Viewers at home will be able to join in the excitement, with the BBC network television services linking with the Titanic Slipways, offering live coverage of key moments from the evening’s entertainment.

The event will be presented by Noel Thompson and Claire McCollum. Lord Mayor of Belfast councillor Deirdre Hargey said: “The concert is such an fantastic event, showcasing some of our finest musicians alongside world-class guest stars.”