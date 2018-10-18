Prosecuting forces’ veterans could threaten military alliance with US: General Petraeus

Former US military chief General David Petraeus has warned that pursuing British veterans through the courts could threaten the UK’s military alliance with the States.

Gen Petraeus, who commanded forces in Iraq and Afghanistan, yesterday said Britain’s military capabilities could be “greatly diminished” if human rights laws cannot be balanced against the law of warfare.

“I fear that an overly expansive interpretation of the European Convention of Human Rights could place the United Kingdom in an untenable position, where British forces have to fight under a different legal framework than that of United States’ forces, potentially limiting the use of force by British armed forces engaged in combat, targeting activities, and detention operations,” he said.

“The UK’s armed forces are, of course, among the most accomplished and capable in the world ... But Britain’s considerable fighting capacity will be greatly diminished if it cannot reform the legal framework within which it fights, restoring the primacy of the law of armed conflict.”

His comments come as debate continues over investigations into allegations of crimes including murder against veterans of the Troubles, as well as those who served in conflicts in the post 9/11 wars.

Gen Petraeus spoke at an event for the centre-right Policy Exchange think tank in Westminster.