Protest held at Belfast courts after rugby rape trial verdict

A protest was held today in Belfast after the high-profile rape trial involving rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding.

The protest at Belfast courts was held at the same time as protests in Londonderry, Dublin, Cork, Galway and Limerick.

Yesterday the two Ulster players, along with friends Blane McIlroy and Rory Harrison were acquitted of all the charges against them following a nine-week trial.

There were calls for the overhaul of the justice system following the trial.

Organisers said efforts should be made not to deter those who say they had been assaulted or raped from making a complaint to police.

Last night '#Ibelieveher' started trending on on Twitter.