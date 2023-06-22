£1 million Lottery ticket bought in Co Antrim on June 3 has now been CLAIMED

Today Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, operator of The National Lottery confirmed that it has received a claim for the £1,000,000 Lotto prize from a ticket matching five main numbers and the Bonus Ball, and bought in County Antrim for the Lotto draw on 3 June 2023.

As with all major prizes, the claim will now go through the process of validation, which includes checks to ensure the Games Rules Terms and Conditions are adhered to and the integrity of The National Lottery is protected.

Subject to validation* the prize will then be paid at an appointment with one of Camelot’s Winners’ Advisers.

“What amazing news for this lucky ticket-holder who has claimed their amazing prize,” said Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery.

"We will now focus on supporting the ticket-holder through the process and help them to begin their life-changing journey.

“Players can buy and check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk.

"Players can also buy and check tickets in retail.

"Playing online via the app or website means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.”

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.