Police in PSNI Ards and North Down have asked motorists to avoid the area of a collision, due to traffic congestion.

The collision happened on the Rathgael Road in Bangor. Delays are expected so avoid area in meantime if possible, police advised just before lunch time on Monday.

Trafficwatch NI has also warned that Traffic is busy on Millfield heading towards Smithfield Square in Belfast, due to vehicles queueing to get in to the Castle Court car park.