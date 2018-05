A County Antrim road has been closed following a road traffic collision, police have said.

Posting an alert to motorists on social media, the PSNI said the Old Cullybackey Road, between Teeshan Road and Woodtown Road, near Ballymena, is currently closed in both directions due to a crash.

PSNI tweeted: "Police, Ambulance and Fire in attendance.

"Will update when reopened. Please avoid the area if possible."

Police said the collision involved one vehicle.

There are no further details at this time.