Police are investigating the theft of a black Mitsubishi L200 car which was stolen in the Windslow area of Carrick.

The vehicle was taken between 9.30 pm on February 12 and 2.00 pm on February 13.

It has since been recovered and is being examined by detectives.

The PSNI is appealing for information which could assist their inquiries. If anyone witnessed any suspicious activity in the vicinity, they are asked to ring 101 (ref. 667 13.2.19).