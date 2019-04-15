PSNI appeal after car stolen in Carrick

Police are investigating the theft of a distinctive car in the Carrickfergus area.

The silver-coloured Mercedes SL55 AMG, with the registration RM02 AMC was stolen sometime between 7.00 pm on Saturday April 13 and 10.00 am on Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for PSNI Carrickfergus said: “This is a very distinctive car. With chrome panels on the side as opposed to the standard grey panels.

“This car was last seen heading towards Belfast at about 9.30pm on Saturday night.

“If anyone has any information about this car, they are asked to contact police on 101 with reference number 490 of 14/04/19.”