Police are investigating a collision that occurred at Larne Road, Eden, on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 2.45 pm.

A spokesperson for PSNI Carrickfergus said: “The driver of a small white vehicle that was involved in the collision has left the scene, before the other party could exchange any details.”

Police are appealing for witnesses and are asking for anyone who may have dashcam footage to assist with inquiries. If so, they should call 101 (ref 836 27.1.19).