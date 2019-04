Police are investigating an incident of criminal damage to a car parked at Fergus Avenue, in Carrickfergus, at the weekend.

The vehicle was damaged sometime between 2.00 pm on Saturday April 6 and 10.00 am on Sunday April 7.

A number of panels on a white Honda Civic were scratched.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting reference number 743 of the 8/4/19.