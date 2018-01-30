PSNI appeal after drivers left in 'serious but stable condition'

Police are appealing for information after two men were left with serious injuries following a collision near Crumlin yesterday.

"Around 4.10pm yesterday a silver Vauxhall Vectra car collided with a blue Peugeot 407 at the Nutts Corner roundabout," said Inspector Colin Ash.

Crumlin crash - Pacemaker

"The male drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Both remain in a serious but stable condition this morning."

He said police are now appealing for witnesses or for anyone who was travelling in the area at around the time of the collision to get in touch with us. Please call 101, quoting reference number 930 29/01/18.”

Crumlin crash - Pacemaker