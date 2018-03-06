PSNI appeal after reports child 'dragged and struck' in town

Police last night launched an appeal to identify a woman who was reported to have 'dragged and struck' a young child yesterday.

A post on PSNI Armagh's Facebook page said officers were invetigating a report from around noon yesterday where a woman was seen with the child at Market Street in Markethill.

According to the post: "It’s reported a lady 50-60 years old wearing a blue fleece puffa jacket, blue trousers, black rimmed spectacles, and had mid length black hair, dragged and struck a young child around 3-4 years old wearing a grey jacket white trousers and a red hat.

"We know that a number of people seen this incident, and would would ask that anyone with information who can help us identify the female and child contact us on 101 quoting ref 576 5/3/18."

The post added: "Most important thing is that we can check on the welfare of the child. Please help us.

"We need to protect our children, whether they are yours or not!!!"