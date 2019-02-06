PSNI appeal after youngster hospitalised in ‘reckless’ attack

Police in north Belfast have appealed to parents to know their child's whereabouts after a number of children were injured last night.

The children were injured when the bus they were travelling on was attacked by youths at Clifton Street.

Clifton Street

In a statement a PSNI spokesman said: “Police are appealing for information after a report of an incident at the Clifton Street area of North Belfast yesterday evening (Tuesday 5th February).

“Shortly after 7:15pm, a coach travelling along the road with a number of young passengers on board was damaged by a number of youths throwing missiles.”

The spokeman added that “a window on the coach was smashed during the incident which resulted in three female passengers being injured”.

“One young girl was taken to hospital with an injury to her eye that is not believed to be serious.

“All those on the coach were left badly shaken following the incident.

“This reckless behaviour could have potentially resulted in more serious injuries and is totally unacceptable.”

In the statement police remind young people “of the potential serious consequences of engaging in this type of anti-social and criminal behaviour which could affect their future employment, travel and career opportunities”.

“We would also appeal to parents and guardians to take an active interest in their children’s whereabouts, who they are with, and what they are doing.

“An investigation is ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or who has dash-cam footage available to contact police in Tennent Street on 101, quoting reference 1074 5/2/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”