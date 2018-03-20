PSNI appeal for help to identify male 'found in confused state'

Police are appealing for the public to help them identify a man discovered in a confused state in the early hours of March 19.

A post on PSNI South Belfast Facebook site reveals the man was located in the Delhi Street area of Belfast around 1.15am and taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

"This male was confused and is still unable to identify himself and staff and police are concerned for his well-being," adds the post.

The post reveals the male is between 60 and 65-years, a heavy build and was wearing navy trousers and a dark top.

The man's distinguishing features include a dagger tattoo with a banner on his left forearm and a Red hand of Ulster tattoo with a 'Ulster Banner'.

The man is said to be five foot ten inches tall, with pale bloated skin and light grey stubble.

In the post police ask: "If you have any idea who this male could be, please contact poloice on 101 quoting serial 275 of 20/03/2018".