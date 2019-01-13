PSNI appeal for parents to 'know where your children are' - after 13-year-old rushed to A&E with 'vodka intoxication'

PSNI issued a stark message asking parents to know where their children are - after a youngster was rushed to hospital with 'vodka intoxication'.

The incident took place yesterday - Saturday 12 January - in west Belfast.

Ambulance

A post on PSNI West Belfast Facebook page, said they were dealing with 'hot spots' in the west of the city on Saturday night.

A spokesman said: "Add Falls Park, City Cemetery and the playpark near the top of the Whiterock to the list of hotspots tonight too.

"I've just dropped an intoxicated 13 year old female off at A&E due to vodka intoxication."

"Is that the call you want from me or one of my colleagues about your kids? I had to do the same thing two weeks ago too."

Another post added: "Folks, laugh time over. Camera crew is on its way to Laurelbank.

"Make sure your children are not there or nearby.

"Complaints are coming from within your own community about this. Not good enough".