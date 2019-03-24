PSNI appeal to find Casey Morgan

Detectives from PSNI Public Protection Branch are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of 24 year old County Down man, Casey Morgan.

Detective Inspector Thompson said: “Detectives from the PSNI Public Protection Branch would like to speak with Casey in relation to suspected breach of a violent offences prevention order and breach of bail.

"We believe he may regularly frequent the Ballynahinch area.

“If members of the public see Mr Morgan, I would urge them not to approach him but to ring 999.

"Any other information can be conveyed to Police by calling 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”