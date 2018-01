Police have launched an online appeal to help find missing Lynn Anderson.

Lynn, who is described as 5ft 6ins tall, and slim with dark hair, and wearing wears glasses.

She was reported missing to police by her sister who last spoke with Lynn on Friday.

A PSNI spokesman said Lynn would frequent the Northern Whig and Weatherspoon’s establishments in the City Centre.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 referencing serial 1022 of 21st January.