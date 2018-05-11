PSNI arrest man, 49, over 1993 IRA murder

Police investigating the murder of a man by the IRA over 25 years ago arrested a 49-year-old man in Belfast yesterday.

Matthew Boyd was a 60-year-old Protestant civilian who was shot by the IRA outside Dungannon, Co Tyrone in January 1993.

The suspect was arrested yesterday by detectives from the PSNI Legacy Investigations Branch and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

Police said father-of-four Mr Boyd was discovered slumped over the steering wheel of his Red Vauxhall Astra estate car shortly after 3pm on January 11, 1993.

He had been shot twice and was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries but passed away later that evening.

According to the book ‘Lost Lives’ – which catalogues all the Troubles-related killings – Mr Boyd was shot in the head by the IRA while sitting in his car.

The book also states that an inquest in September 1994 heard the IRA left a booby-trap bomb containing 14 kilograms of home-made explosives in a camouflaged holdall behind a nearby wall.

An army technical officer said the bomb could have had devastating consequences.

The IRA claimed that Donaghmore man Mr Boyd, a creamery worker, was a UVF commander in east Tyrone and had targeted Catholics in the area.

However, both his family and the UVF denied the claims, with his widow stating that the allegation was a “slur on his good name”.

The inquest was also told by a detective inspector that police had no evidence to link Mr Boyd to any subversive activity.

At the time of the killing, the then Ulster Unionist MP Ken Maginnis described Mr Boyd, a member of Pomeroy Faith Defenders Orange Lodge, as a good samaritan.

The Fermanagh-South Tyrone MP added: “He was the sort of man who would have gone out of his way to help anyone.”