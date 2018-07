PSNI Armagh is asking the owner of a lost bag of herbal cannabis to claim it.

In a post on Facebook, they write: "Found Property

"While out on foot patrol today we stumbled across something suspicious, on closer inspection it turned out to be a be a big bag of drugs.

"Estimated to be about £1,500 worth of herbal cannabis

"If it belongs to you, you’ve won a prize Come on down to Armagh Police Station to claim it!"