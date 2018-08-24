PSNI: body is that of missing Robert McKenna

Police say the body of a man discovered near Cookstown is that of 69-year-old Robert McKenna who had been reported missing.

The discovery is understood to have been made on land close to Corvanaghan Road on Thursday night.

In a social media post, the PSNI in Cookstown said: “Sadly we are now able to confirm that the body of a man discovered on land close to Corvanaghan Road in Cookstown last night, Thursday 23rd August, is that of 69-year-old Robert McKenna.

“We would like to thank the Community Search and Rescue team and members of the public who helped in the search for Mr McKenna.”

Police said his family have requested privacy “at this sad time”.

Mr McKenna was last seen in the Cookstown area on Tuesday, prompting an appeal for information on his whereabouts.

Police publicly reported him missing the day after, on Wednesday 22 August.

They said they and his family were becoming “increasingly concerned for his whereabouts”.