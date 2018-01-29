PSNI chief pays tribute to families after 'difficult' Gary Haggarty trial

PSNI ACC Mark Hamilton has said police have been investigating a series of murders and other serious crimes by the UVF in north Belfast since 2010, following investigations and reports by the Police Ombudsman and the Historical Enquiries Team.

He said: "Our thoughts today are first and foremost with the victims and their families especially those murdered by Gary Haggarty; namely Sean McParland who was shot in front of his young grandchildren in February 1994 and died as a result 8 days later; Eamon Fox and Gary Convie who were shot dead as they ate their lunch in their car in May 1994, Sean McDermott who was shot dead in August 1994 and John Harbinson who was attacked on May 18, 1997.

"Gary Haggarty has also pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the murder of Peter McTasney, who was shot dead in his home in front of his 3 year old daughter in February 1991.

“Nobody could ever fully appreciate how difficult a day this is for these families who have been so tragically affected.

“PSNI fully realise that there will be many questions surrounding the Haggarty case. However, as he is now a key witness in a forthcoming trial PSNI is now prevented by law from talking about this case.

“PSNI would also acknowledge that today has been a very difficult day for the families of those so tragically affected by the cases which did not reach the prosecutorial threshold. Detectives in the Operation Stafford team made strenuous efforts over a prolonged period of time, however any investigation into cases decades old is very difficult. As time passes these difficulties continue to grow and in the context of Northern Ireland's tragic past the overall investigative challenges are complicated still further.

Significant attempts have been made by the PSNI to bring justice to the families of the victims but we fully realise that this provides little comfort to these families whose grief remains undiminished with time. Our thoughts are also with them today."