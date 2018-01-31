PSNI claim it was unaware it had MoD intelligence database dismissed

Sinn Fein has dismissed a PSNI claim that the force had been unaware for 10 years that it held a Ministry of Defence (MoD) intelligence database.

The database had not been referred to legacy inquests by the PSNI, a presiding coroner said. The PSNI has held the database since 2007.

The force’s Disclosure Unit was “not aware” of this so did not routinely search the MoD database when disclosing intelligence for the coroner, the Coroner’s Service said.

Presiding coroner Mrs Justice Siobhan Keegan said: “The chief constable, on becoming aware of this issue, directed in December 2017 that PSNI will now also routinely search the MoD military intelligence database which it holds to ensure full disclosure of any material held to the coroner.”

As part of pre-inquest proceedings the PSNI did check its own database and also one shared with the MoD; this material was provided to coroners, the presiding coroner added.

She now intends to develop a disclosure protocol.

The judge added that the MoD has provided its own disclosure of intelligence to coroners and it is to be expected that this material should be the same as that which is on the database held by the PSNI.

An exercise is under way in an inquest to analyse the material which the PSNI has uncovered by searching the MoD database it holds and comparing this with material the MoD had previously disclosured to the coroner; to date no major discrepancies have been found, she said.

But Sinn Fein’s Gerry Kelly said the PSNI explanation was “a staggering claim which stretches credibility”.

He added: “How could the PSNI not know that they were in possession of such sensitive material for a full decade?”