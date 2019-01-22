PSNI: extreme weather backlogging traffic

The PSNI has advised drivers that, due to extreme weather conditions, traffic is backlogged on to the M22 from the Moneynick Road, Randalstown.

The Met Office has given a warning of ice and wintry showers until 11am on Wednesday.

Motorists battle on the A26 Between Ballymena and Coleraine as heavy snow falls. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Wintry weather caused disruption across Northern Ireland today, with snow and sleet falling in many areas.

Snowy conditions were reported across Antrim, Londonderry and Donegal throughout the day, causing traffic build-up due to poor visibility, and a number of minor accidents.

The Met Office issued a weather warning for ice and snow, between 4pm yesterdday and 11am today, and highlighted areas in the north and west most at risk.

Ice could form on some surfaces overnight, with further wintry showers, and people were urged to be wary of injuries from falls on icy surfaces.

The Met Office said “higher routes such as Glenshane Pass and parts of the M2” were among the worst affected by the snowfall.

Belfast International Airport was forced to close its runway due to heavy snow, causing delays to several flights.

The snow had been cleared by around 7pm and the runway reopened, but flights were severely impacted for several hours.

The PSNI advised motorists to reduce their speed and be cautious when driving and to avoid unnecessary journeys.

Translink said it was “making every effort” to keep public transport services moving during the snow.

“Safety is our top priority and some routes may face unavoidable revisions or cancellations in worst affected areas,” a spokesman said.