PSNI ‘increasingly concerned’ after report of young girl found wandering alone on Main street of NI town is STILL missing

Temporary Chief Inspector Adam Corner said: “Police in Castlewellan are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety and whereabouts of a young girl pictured on CCTV in the Main Street of Castlewellan just before 5am this morning, Wednesday 30 March 2022

“The image shows the young girl wearing a distinctive lilac coat with a fur trim around the hood, a pink dress, pink leggings and short ankle boots.

“A search operation is currently is underway.

Image of child seen wandering on Castlewellan

“I would urge anyone who has any information about this to contact police immediately on 101 or 999 quoting 181 30/03/22.”

Main Street in Castlewellan - Google maps

