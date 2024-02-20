PSNI investigating an un-notified procession in the Londonderry city centre on Saturday afternoon (February 17)
Police in Derry/Londonderry are investigating an un-notified procession in the city centre on Saturday afternoon, 17th February.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
In a statement the PSNI said that anyone who is organising a public procession must notify the Parades Commission.
This notification must be given not less than 28 days before the date on which the parade is to be held.
Such notification was not given in respect of Saturday, and an investigation is underway.