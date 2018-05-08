PSNI investigating counterfeit £20 notes 'doing the rounds'

Police are issuing warnings to business owners to beware fake £20 Bank of Ireland notes doing the round.

In a Facebook post, the PSNI say: "Just to alert all our local businesses in Mid Ulster that there are fake £20 Bank of Ireland notes doing the rounds.

"There were three incidents in Dungannon last week and one in Magherafelt yesterday of these notes being passed by females in shops.

"Police are still investigating. Serial numbers for the Dungannon incidents have been similar as CE027320."

The post asks everyone to share this information with "local shop owners and businesses so they are aware".

For advice visit: www.acbi.org.uk