PSNI issue warning about Black Friday online counterfeiters

Police are warning the public to beware Black Friday fraudsters - especially online.

In a Facebook post the PSNI say: "We all love a bargain, but please consider this: Counterfeiters and pirates find the internet irresistible

"They love the access it gives them to customers all over the world, they love the anonymity it offers.

"Operating behind sophisticated looking sales sites, they use fake trademarks, brands and emblems to entice customers into thinking they are buying genuine, safe products."

The post adds the the "reality is they are shipping shoddy, sub-standard and increasingly dangerous products".

"Over 30% of goods detained by customs last year had the potential to endanger life.

"Alongside this they are looking our bank details, to use this money to fund this insidious crime, which in turn funds people and drug trafficking, money laundering and child exploitation. Think where the goods are coming from and the conditions they are being manufactured in, and by who.

"Is it worth risking you and your family’s safety for the sake of a couple of quid??

"Don’t risk it!!!!"