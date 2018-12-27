PSNI launch investigation after ‘cattle prod’ used to target people

Police have revealed pictures of bizarre equipment they seized last night amid claims people had been ‘prodded’.

In a social media post PSNI Omagh says: “We often end up with some strange items in the back of police cars - especially after busy nights out.”

The add that last night they seized “a cattle prod” which “wasn’t lost but seized by officers who received reports that a number of people around the Omagh town area had been ‘prodded’ from a passing vehicle”.

The post added: “Enquiries are ongoing.”