PSNI launch investigation after ‘cattle prod’ used to target people

Picture of cattle prod from PSNI Omagh Facebook page
Picture of cattle prod from PSNI Omagh Facebook page

Police have revealed pictures of bizarre equipment they seized last night amid claims people had been ‘prodded’.

In a social media post PSNI Omagh says: “We often end up with some strange items in the back of police cars - especially after busy nights out.”

The add that last night they seized “a cattle prod” which “wasn’t lost but seized by officers who received reports that a number of people around the Omagh town area had been ‘prodded’ from a passing vehicle”.

The post added: “Enquiries are ongoing.”