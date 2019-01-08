PSNI 'lost for words' after detection of drink-driving lorry driver

Police have told of their shock after a lorry driver tested four times over legal drink-drive limit when stopped by police.

A post on PSNI Facebook - posted learlier today - said: "It’s very rare as Police officers that we hear something that leaves us lost for words.

Breathalysing a driver

“Generally we think we’ve seen and heard it all before. This is one of those rare occasions.

"Yesterday evening police in Antrim received a report of a male in a local service station who was staggering all over the place.

"A very alert member of the public thought it best to report it to police and get us to check him out."

The post added that the man had been the driver of an Artic lorry which "could be weighing up to 44 tonnes!".

"The male failed a breath test and was arrested. He was brought to custody where he provided a sample of breath.

"His reading was 130. The legal limit is 35!"

The post added: "He was too drunk to be dealt with last night, so he has just spent a night in the cells.

This morning he will be charged to court. Given the circumstances he may well be in court today.

"If convicted he will lose his licence for a minimum of 12 months.

"Thanks to the very alert member of the public, many lives may have been saved.

"If you suspect anyone of drink driving please contact us immediately on 999 and give us a chance to do something about it."