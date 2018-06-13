PSNI make arrest in £1m drugs bust

Police have seized almost £1 million worth of drugs in a raid in the Antrim area today.

Detectives from PSNI’s C1 Organised Crime arrested a 38-year-old man in relation to the possession and supply of controlled drugs.

Detective Inspector Pete Mullan said: “The arrest took place in the Antrim area and the man remains in custody at this time. As a result of today’s arrest, Detectives have seized approximately £1 million pounds worth of suspected class B drugs.

“Organised Crime Detectives will continue to protect communities from the harm of illegal drugs. This is one of the largest seizures of class B drugs in recent times and, not only have we stopped these drugs being sold on our streets, we have stopped the profits from lining the pockets of organised criminals.”