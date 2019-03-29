PSNI make six arrests in UVF drugs operations

The Paramilitary Crime Task Force supported by local police have arrested six people as part of an operation focused on drug dealing and other criminal activities of the East Belfast UVF.

Officers carried out seven searches in East and North Belfast, Ards, and Newtownabbey, during which they arrested the six people.

Five men aged between 24 and 40 years of age and a 46-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. Suspected illegal drugs were found at four of the addresses searched.

Chief Superintendent Jonathan Roberts said, “There are five key priority groups for the Paramilitary Crime Task Force [PCTF] and they comprise those who pose the greatest risk, harm and threat to our communities. Today’s operation was developed to tackle the criminality of paramilitaries, specifically the East Belfast UVF in this case.

“The East Belfast UVF have been a priority for the PCTF since its inception due to the breadth and scale of their involvement in serious crime, including the supply of drugs and the violence and coercion that goes hand in hand with this. As with all of the key groups under investigation by the PCTF, they exist for the sole purpose of exploiting and controlling their own communities.

“Criminals that involve themselves in illegal drugs cause serious harm and misery in the community and can expect to be the subject of police investigation. They can expect to be arrested and every effort to be made to put them before the court.

“This type of police activity will continue. Today’s actions are evidence that Police will deal with illegal drugs and criminality.”

He urged any member of the community who is “living in fear of criminals” to contact their local neighbourhood police on 101 or to provide information anonymously on Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

Police investigations against the East Belfast UVF have increased since the murder of Ian Ogle in the area in January, which has been linked to the organisation.