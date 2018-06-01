PSNI name man who died in single vehicle crash - road remains closed

A man has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in County Down last night.

Gary Lennon, who was 45, died as a result of the incident which took place on the Dublin Road, Castlewellan and was reported to police around 10pm. He was driving a blue-coloured BMW 3 Series.

The road, from the junction of Burrenreagh Road and Moneyscalp Road, remains closed. Diversions are in place and motorists should seek an alternative route.

Police have appealed for anyone who was travelling on the Dublin Road at the time of the collision and who witnessed anything, or anyone who has a dash cam fitted to check their footage and contact local officers or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1451 of 31/05/18.