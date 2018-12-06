PSNI no 'longer looking' for missing woman

Police say they are no longer looking for Cookstown woman Teresa Keightley who was reported missing in the town earlier this week.

Mrs Keightley (72) was the mother of the only Northern Irish victim of the 2004 south-east Asia tsunami that killed thousands of people.

Teresa Keightley

Police had issued an appeal for information in which they stated Mrs Keightley was last seen around 4pm on Monday, close to the town's Glenavon Hotel.

In a statement today they said: "The individual is no longer considered a missing person. At the request of the family there will be no further comment."

In an online death notice, Mrs Keightley is described as a devoted mother and precious grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral arrangements will be released later.

She was left devastated after the death of her son Connor in Thailand 14 years ago.

Connor hadn't been in touch with his family after the tsunami struck on Boxing Day, prompting frantic efforts to find him.

Family members travelled to Thailand to help in the search. The day before they were due to return home, his remains were found in a makeshift mortuary in Krabi, a town on the Phi Phi islands.

He was identified by his dental records, a tattoo and a distinctive watch that he had been wearing at the time of the disaster.

Cookstown Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson extended his "deepest condolences" to the family circle.