PSNI officer charged with having indecent images of children

A police officer has been returned for trial to Craigavon Crown Court charged with abuse of trust and making and possessing indecent photographs of children.

Robert Jason Ainscough appeared at a preliminary enquiry last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court. He is accused that on January 7, 2015, being the holder of a public office, namely a constable in the PSNI, he abused the trust of the public by accessing personal details on the police computer system.

He also faces 12 further breach of trust charges including allegations of accessing and sharing confidential details of an individual, a constable, and exchanging sexually explicit messages.

Ainscough is charged with 17 allegations of making indecent photographs of children and 17 charges of possessing indecent or pseudo photographs of children.

His address on the charges was Woodford Drive, Clondalkin, Dublin, but his solicitor said he now had an address c/o PSNI, Lurgan.

Ainscough was remanded on continuing bail to appear for arraignment at Craigavon Crown Court on December 6.