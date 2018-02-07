PSNI probe attempted murder of fast food delivery driver

Police are appealing for information after the attempted murder of a fast food delivery driver last night.

The incident involving a man in his 40's happened in the Fairfield Place area of Newtownards around 10.45pm on February 6.

"The man drove to an address in the area with a fast food delivery," said Sergeant Andrews.

"As he was sitting in his car, a red Ford Fiesta, he saw two men approach the vehicle, douse it with flammable liquid and set it alight. The man was able to escape from the vehicle and was not injured in the attack but he was left shocked.



“The NIFRS then attended and extinguished the fire. The car was badly damaged."

He added that two men were seen approaching the scene from the Meadow Park area of the town around 10.30pm and later seen running away down an alleyway close to Fairfield Place.

"We would be keen to speak to these people as we believe they may have information that could help our investigation," he said.

"“We would also appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or saw anything suspicious in the area between 10.30pm and 11pm to contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1413 of 6/2/18.



“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”