PSNI probe criminal damage to memorial

Police are investigating the report of criminal damage to a memorial at Narrow Water in Warrenpoint.

It is believed that damage was caused to poppy wreaths at the scene sometime between Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th July.

Police are treating this incident as a hate crime and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that can assist with the investigation to contact officers in Ardmore Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 943 08/07/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.