PSNI probe poppy wreath ‘hate crime’

Poppy wreaths from Newry’s war memorial have been thrown into a nearby river.

Police said they are treating the attack as a hate crime. The PSNI said it received a report of the damage at Bank Parade on Saturday 14 July.

“It was reported that wreaths were taken from the cenotaph sometime overnight and thrown into a nearby river,” the PSNI said. “Enquiries are currently ongoing”.

Local UUP councillor David Taylor strongly condemned the “desecration” of the wreaths.

“Not less than a week after poppy wreaths were desecrated at Narrow Water [at Warrenpoint] we now have the occurrence of the same despicable action at Newry Cenotaph,” he said.

“The local community are understandably disgusted at this incident and are very clear that the perpetrators of this shameful act do not speak for the vast majority of citizens in Newry.

“This was reflected in the fact that a cross section of the Newry community assisted with the retrieval of the wreaths from the river.

“There are still some unfortunately who are determined to try and cause division, driven by a narrow sectarian mind-set and it is sickening to see a Cenotaph targeted in this way as they pursue their warped agenda.

“I would appeal to anyone with information on this hate crime to report it to Police immediately to ensure that those responsible for this heinous action are brought to justice.”

Sinn Féin’s Conor Murphy said there was “no place for attacks like this in our society” the BBC reported.

Police said anyone with any information is asked to contact them in Newry on tel 101 quoting reference number 539 14/07/18 or anonymously on Crimestoppers on 0800 555.