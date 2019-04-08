PSNI report man from Ian Ogle UVF murder probe for drugs offences

The PSNI have reported a man arrested over the murder of Ian Ogle for a series of drugs offences.

Ian Ogle was beaten and stabbed to death by a UVF in east Belfast in January. His son and daughter said they had been suffering extended intimidation by the paramilitary organisation.

Police said today that they had reported a 28-year-old man who was previously arrested in relation to the murder to the Public Prosecution Service. The man has been reported for possession and cultivation of a class B controlled drugs.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter McKenna said: “I want to reassure the public that we will continue to target those involved in any form of criminality detected during the course of this investigation.

“I am continuing to appeal for witnesses to this horrific murder. Ian Ogle was subjected to a brutal attack and his family deserve justice. Anyone with information that could assist my investigation is asked to please get in touch with the investigation team by calling 101 quoting reference 1303 27/1/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime”.