PSNI respond to three ‘suicidal’ people in three hours

Police in Carrickfergus have highlighted support services after responding to three separate calls for assistance with people in distress last night.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Across the country this morning there are numerous people laying awake, tortured within their own heads, concerned about what today will bring.

“For some the worry is simply too much to take and it forces them to believe that death is the only answer.

“This is not the case. There is light at the end of the tunnel. Some help may be required, but there is always hope.

“If this is you, please remember that you are not alone. We can and want to help. If you are feeling low, please contact us on 101 or one of these groups. Lifeline 08088088000, Samaritans 116 123 or Calms on 02871266999.”

The move comes after police responded to three separate people in distress in Carrickfergus between 11pm and 2am.