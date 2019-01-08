PSNI’s civilian guards report some changes in working conditions

Disgruntled G4S security guards at PSNI stations say their employer has improved their working conditions in several ways.

Civilian guards, who control access to police stations, had been complaining that many of them had to work 12-16 hours shifts alone with no break. They also said that they were being paid less than this years new minimum wage, one saying he has had a 20p pay rise in 15 years,

However one guard said G4S had improved conditions after a series of reports by the News Letter. “Guards over quite a range of sites are now getting a daily 30 minute break from the sangar in their 12-16 hour shifts, which had been rarely been happening before,” he said. “That said, for some these breaks can be as early as 9:30am. Also, guys working over Christmas and New Year were paid double time this year which had not been happening as far back as I can remember.”

Their rate of pay has also been raised to just over the new minimum wage rate of £8.21, which begins in April.

However another guard said he was concerned the improvements would not last. “The only way to resolve the matter is to have at least two security staff members on at all times,” he said.

UUP MLA Rosemary Barton welcomed the “limited progress” since he raised the issues in September.

“Although improvements have been made some problematic issues remain, not least that all stations should have at least two security personnel on duty at all times,” she added. G4S declined to comment.