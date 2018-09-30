PSNI salute Colin Turkington 'for putting NI on the map for the right reasons'

A post on PSNI Facebook salutes Portadown's Colin Turkington for winning his third British Touring Car championship title after a dramatic second race at Brands Hatch on Sunday.

Mr Turkington previously won the series in 2009 and 2014.

In a post PSNI Craigavon said: "We often mention the football, the boxing and the rugby on this page, but one sport we haven't mentioned is motor racing No better time for that to change!

"Today it's a pleasure to give massive congratulations to Portadown man Colin Turkington who has just won the British Touring Car Championship for the THIRD time!

"Great to see Our Wee Country and especially local folk put us on the map for the right reasons.

"Well done Colin".