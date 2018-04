Police in Bangor have thanked the public for their assistance and revealed missing Jonathan Kerr has been found 'safe and well'.

In a Facebook post they said: " Our missing person Jonathan has been located by police.

"I know we cannot go into detail with these missing person appeals but we only put them up when really necessary and whilst details do not go on here we do have people calling in on 101 which provides invaluable information.

"Thank you for all your shares as always."